Education and Science Minister wants vetting also for former, incumbent Cabinet members

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Education and Science Minister Arayik Harutyunyan wants both former and incumbent Cabinet members to also pass a vetting procedure, in addition to the judiciary.

“2-3 years ago, then Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan was saying that the assets of officials gained during term in office must be checked. I am not against this option also,” Harutyunyan told reporters.

He argues that a vetting in the judiciary can indeed filter the system.

“Now we see that multiple articles are published in the press that clearly show that a given judge somehow received multi-millions in donations in a certain period of time, and properties have increased. The source of this should be understood. The problem is that there is widespread distrust against the system. Those judges who are fair and honest and have gained these assets through their work should not have problems,” Harutyunyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan