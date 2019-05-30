Government donates apartments to 26 families in Armavir city

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is donating apartments to 26 families in Armavir city who are currently living in buildings that are unsafe and unfit for human habitation.

The new building, located at 5 Heratsi Street in Armavir, was given to the Governor’s Office of Armavir Province for further proceedings.

Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan said at the Cabinet meeting that these families are currently living in two different buildings, one being unsafe and the other has been damaged by fire beyond repair.

The new building was formerly used as office premises by a governmental agency and is currently vacant.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan