President Sarkissian receives delegation of World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation of World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President welcomed the holding of Pan-Armenian Games and the idea of this pan-Armenian event in general, stating that the uniting spirit of the Games must also be used for further intensifying the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora ties.

Chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan introduced the President on the program of the Games and released details over the upcoming competitions.

The official opening ceremony of the Games will take place in Artsakh for the first time. This year the summer games will be attended by representatives of over 35 cities from the Diaspora. 4000 athletes from Armenia, Artsakh and various countries of the world are expected to participate in the Pan-Armenian Games.

The President highlighted the importance of holding this event in Artsakh, adding that he will also visit Artsakh and the Games are a wonderful opportunity for our thousands of compatriots to communicate with Artsakh. “I see a great power in your movement which can help to raise awareness about the homeland”, President Armen Sarkissian said.

The President expressed readiness to assist the holding of the Games and encouraged the meeting participants to continue their dedicated work.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan