NSS internal investigation into alleged destruction of confidential materials underway

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The investigation into an alleged destruction of confidential National Security Service (NSS) materials is still underway, NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan told reporters.

“As soon as the internal investigation is completed you will have the answers to your questions,” he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier on May 8, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed that the former government had deliberately destroyed materials in the National Security Service on the eve of the 2018 Armenian revolution.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan