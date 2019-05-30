NSS chief comments on his deputy’s resignation

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan commented on the resignation of his deputy Arzuman Harutyunyan.

“Arzuman Harutyunyan has personally applied to me to be relieved from long-term service. And his application has been approved”, the NSS chief told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Arzuman Harutyunyan resigned from the post of Deputy Director of the National Security Service of Armenia on May 24. On the same day, his brother, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan also resigned.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan