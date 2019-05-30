Off-duty Yerevan cop saves 8-year-old child from drowning

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Senior Lieutenant Vardan Fidanyan from the Special Division of the Organized Crime Department of Yerevan Police was enjoying his day-off on Sunday with his family. They were having a walk in the Vardavar Park, when suddenly Fidanyan heard a child’s scream: a boy fell into the lake and was drowning. The lieutenant immediately ran towards the child and threw himself into the water, saving the boy’s life.

The family of the 8-year old boy were so grateful to the Yerevan cop that they invited him to their house. Coincidentally, the boy’s name is also Vardan. The child’s grandma said: “Now we have two Vardans”. The boy’s family even decided to honor the officer by offering him to be Vardan’s godfather.

The boy escaped the incident without injuries.

