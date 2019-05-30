PM Pashinyan urges Cabinet members to cooperate with media, introduce the changes to public

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. During today’s government session Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged members of the Cabinet to cooperate with the media outlets.

“You should present the changes to the public by cooperating with the media”, the PM said.

He tasked to cover all works carried so far with concrete, large-scale and proper volumes.

“There is absolutely no need for additional modesty, not only in terms of boasting, there is no question of boasting so that the public is aware of it. This is very important because in many cases certain corruption manifestations emerge and one of the reasons is that the citizens sometimes are not aware, for instance, that the state has provided to them that medicine for free”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan