Sculptures from Aznavour’s personal collection to be auctioned


YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Two bronze sculptures from Charles Aznavour’s personal collection will be auctioned at Christie’s in Paris on June 4, Le Figaro reports.

The sculptures are a 1953 piece by Germaine Richier and a 1958 work by César Baldaccini.  

Richier’s sculpture is estimated at 2,5 million Euros.

Earlier the late French-Armenian singer’s 1966 car was auctioned off in France.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




