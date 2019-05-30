Armenia raises wages in military

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is raising the wages of the military, effective from June 1st. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his Cabinet that all procedures have been ensured by the government.

“Decisions are made and the military will receive higher wages, the government did what was needed, the system is installed, misunderstandings and violations will not happen,” the PM said.

The Government is raising the salaries in the military by 10%, however the average growth will comprise 18%, taking into account extra bonuses.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan