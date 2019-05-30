Economic development taking place with positive and optimistic dynamics: Pashinyan releases data

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the economic indicators, stating that according to the data of January-April 2019, the economic development in Armenia is taking place with a positive and optimistic dynamics. The PM informed that 9.2% economic activity growth has been registered in April.

“If we combine this figure with the data of the first quarter, we have 7.1% GDP growth. Our task, as we have outlined, is to promote this good logic via targeted, right capital expenditures and to be able to record better figures”, he said.

The Armenian PM also informed that the volume of industrial production increased by 13.2%, but the growth in the construction sector is less than expected.

“I am sure that these figures will improve, why, because the situation in the mortgage market will inevitably lead to this result”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister said the trade turnover increased 9% and the volume of services rose by 16.2%.

“Frankly speaking, the happiest one in these figures is the growth of export volumes. A month ago we had a working discussion over the situation with the export, there were some concerns, but I am happy that we have already recorded 9.9% growth in April”, he said, adding that there is a certain positive dynamics in the increase of average monthly nominal salaries.

“I think this dynamics will become more positive in the context of the decisions announced”, the PM added.

Armenia’s economic activity indexes according to sectors

