S7 airlines Moscow-Yakutsk flight makes emergency landing as Armenian passenger falls ill

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. An S7 airlines Boeing 737 en route from Moscow to Yakutsk made an emergency landing in Norilsk after a passenger fell ill during the flight.

According to Yakutia 24 TV, the passenger is an Armenian man.

Medics attended the passenger after the landing. The plane landed at 5:16 local time May 30.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan