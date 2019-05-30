US to compel Iran to negotiate over a new comprehensive deal – State Department

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Washington plans to continue to apply maximum pressure on Tehran and compel the Iranian authorities to negotiate over a new comprehensive deal that will come to replace the Iranian Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said at a press briefing, reports TASS.

“We will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deny it the means to conduct its destructive foreign policy and compel the regime to negotiate a comprehensive new deal that addresses the full scope of its malign behavior”, the spokesperson said.

Earlier Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he doesn’t rule out the possibility of talks with the US if the latter lifts sanctions against Tehran and refuses it policy of putting pressure on Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan