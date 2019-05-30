Armenian President congratulates Egils Levits on being elected President of Latvia

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Egils Levits on being elected President of Latvia, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches importance to the deepening of bilateral and multilateral partnership with Latvia. “I am confident that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the EU will provide new opportunities for the further development of relations between our countries”, the Armenian President said.

He wished Egils Levits good health and all the best, and welfare to the Latvian people.

On May 29 the Parliament of Latvia elected former judge of the European Court of Justice Egils Levits as the Baltic country’s next president.

Levits won the support of 61 lawmakers in the 100-seated parliament. He will serve four years starting on July 8, when incumbent president Raimonds Vejonis’ term comes to an end.

The president of Latvia has mostly ceremonial functions but can propose new bills and nominate candidates for prime minister. The president is appointed through the parliament votes rather than popular elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan