Uruguay’s foreign ministry issues statement on 27th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Ministry of foreign affairs of Uruguay on May 27 issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Uruguay.

The statement reads:

“On May 27, 1992, Armenia and Uruguay, two brotherly countries, officially established diplomatic relations. The roots of brotherly ties between the two peoples go back to the 20th century, when as a result of major migration flow thousand Armenian migrants settled in Uruguay, thus by greatly contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The bilateral relations of 27 years are based on mutual respect, international law, multilateralism, human rights and other fundamental principles existing in legal states.

Uruguay and Armenia steadily act in favor of preservation of international peace and security, peaceful settlement of conflicts without use of force or threat of force, use of the principles of self-determination of peoples and territorial integrity.

The opening of the Consulate General of Uruguay in Armenia is the evidence of perfect relations between the two states and is a step on the path to constantly strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two peoples”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan