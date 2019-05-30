Seven dead, many missing after boat capsizes in Budapest, Hungary

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. At least seven people have died and 19 are missing after a boat capsized on the Danube river in Hungary’s capital Budapest, BBC reported citing state media.

Thirty-three people, mostly tourists from South Korea, were on board the boat when it was hit by another vessel while moored, the MTI news agency said.

The Danube river, a popular draw for tourists, had swelled due to heavy rainfall, causing strong currents.

The boat that sank was identified as the “Hableany”, or Mermaid. The vessel has two decks and a capacity of 45 people for sightseeing trips.

South Korea’s foreign ministry confirmed that 19 Koreans were missing, and said the government planned to send a team of officials to Hungary, adding that counselling would be made available to victims’ families.