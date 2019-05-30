LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-05-19
LONDON, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.50% to $1804.00, copper price up by 0.50% to $5980.00, lead price down by 0.27% to $1825.00, nickel price up by 0.41% to $12250.00, tin price up by 0.08% to $19260.00, zinc price up by 1.14% to $2574.50, molybdenum price up by 0.25% to $26632.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 05.29.2019
