Nikol Pashinyan expresses solidarity with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with midfielder of the Armenia national football team and London’s ARSENAL club Henrikh Mkhitaryan and expressed solidarity prior to ARSENAL-CHELSEA match, which the Armenia footballer will miss because of the racist policy of Baku, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I told him that I admire him and am proud of him. We are heartily and spiritually with him”, the PM wrote.

ARSENAL and CHELSEA will compete for Europa League champion today in Baku.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan