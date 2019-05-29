Don’t allow this anti-Armenian racism to win – CNN broadcaster calls on ARSENAL fans to wear Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shirts  

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. British journalist, CNN broadcaster Piers Morgan has called on the fans of ARSENAL club not to submit to threats and wear Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shirts.

“Unbelievable. Every Arsenal fan should wear a Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shirt tonight and constantly chant his name. Don’t let these anti-Armenian racists win”, ARMENPRESS reports Morgan twitted.

In addition, he also shared the post of famous British sport journalist Henry Winter, who informs that an ARSENAL fan was ordered by security twice going into Baku fanzone to lift up flag to see if he wore Mkhitaryan’s shirt.

ARSENAL and CHELSEA will compete for Europa League champion today in Baku.

