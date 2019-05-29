Armenian parliament again fails electing Constitutional Court judge

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia did not approve the candidacy of Artur Vagharshyan for the position of the judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the voting took place on May 29.

88 MPs of the 131 participated in the voting. 5 votes were invalid. 30 MPs voted in favor and 53 against.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had nominated Artur Vagharshayn for that position.

President Sarkissian had nominated Gor Hovhannisyan’s candidacy before, but on April 16 the National Assembly again voted against him.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan