President Armen Sarkissian congratulates newly elected President of Lithuania

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Gitanas Nausėda on the occasion of winning the presidential elections in Lithuania.

“I hope that as a result of our mutual efforts Armenian-Lithuanian traditionally warm relations will continue developing and strengthening on both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including in the sidelines of the European Union”, reads the congratulatory message of the President.

As ARMENPREWSS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian wished good health, all the best to Gitanas Nausėda and welfare to the Lithuanian people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan