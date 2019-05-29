France is a unique country for Armenian people – President Sarkissian receives delegation of Bouches-du-Rhône department of France

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 29 the delegation led by the President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhône Martine Vassal.

President Sarkissian welcomed the guests, emphasizing that that France is a unique country for the Armenian people. He expressed gratitude to France and the French people for the support to the Armenian Genocide survivors.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, noting that cooperation between the Armenian and French peoples dates back to centuries ago, President Sarkissian noted that the warm friendship has been preserved up till now and one of its proofs is the close cooperation with Bouches-du-Rhône department.

Martine Vassal informed that they have a successful cooperation with a number of provinces of Armenia in economic, social, health and cultural spheres and the goal of his visit is to get acquainted with the works done.

The President expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Armenia and Bouches-du-Rhône and particularly mentioned the importance of the cardiac hospital opened in Goris town in the sidelines of the cooperation. “Thousands of lives are saved with your support and we really highly appreciate that initiative”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The sides highlighted the deepening and development of the cooperation between Armenia and Bouches-du-Rhône particularly in healthcare sphere, as well as in the spheres of scientific research, education and culture.

Martine Vassal highly assessed the role of the Armenian community of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur saying, “The Provence would not be what it is now without Armenians”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan