Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-05-19

YEREVAN, 29 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 480.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.57 drams to 535.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.16 drams to 607.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 58.68 drams to 19740.74 drams. Silver price down by 1.01 drams to 223.61 drams. Platinum price up by 65.63 drams to 12416.15 drams.