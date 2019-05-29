Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Rosoboronexport JSC Director General

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on May 29 received Director General of Rosoboronexport JSC Alexander Mikheev and his delegation, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting aimed at discussing the process of export loan provided by the Russian government to Armenia, as well as purchase of military products based on other inter-state agreements.

The sides also exchanged views on the supply of arms, military equipment for the needs of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the modernization process of production types existing in the armament of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan