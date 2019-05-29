Armenian minister receives Director General of Rusatom Service JSC

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan today received Aleksey Sinegubov, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, and Director General of Rusatom Service JSC Yevgeny Salkov, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the extension of the operation of the current energy unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, the ongoing works aimed at upgrading the infrastructures and equipment of the NPP, as well as the long-term cooperation prospects.

Both sides expressed readiness to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached through holding working meetings and professional consultations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan