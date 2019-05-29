Pashinyan meets Armenian businessmen in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 29 participated in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

After the session the Armenian PM and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan held a joint press conference.

The press conference was followed by a luncheon in honor of the delegations of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Thereafter, PM Pashinyan visited the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan where he met with a group of Armenian businessmen. During the meeting issues on implementing investment programs in different sectors in Armenia were discussed.

