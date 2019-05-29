Pashinyan recaps results of EEU summit in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has recapped the results of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in Kazakhstan.

“We’ve discussed a broad circle of topics and practically reached agreements around all issues on the agenda,” Pashinyan told Kazinform. “This is the jubilee meeting of the EEU. 25 years have passed since the initiation of the Eurasian Integration idea and 5 years since the signing of the EEU treaty. This is a symbolic number, and it is symbolic that this meeting took place in Kazakhstan,” Pashinyan said at a news conference after the session.

He did however emphasize that there are still issues which require clarifications.

“We reached a conclusion that we will continue working over these issues. As I mentioned in my speech, the expansion of EEU inter-economic ties is very important. Now the EEU is negotiating with Singapore, Egypt, Serbia, Israel and India. I think this is a very important direction for EEU countries,” the Armenian PM said.

He said the Eurasian Economic Union is planning to sign two agreements with partner countries in 2019.

“What’s important is that we have political will in order to work in all directions. Now we’ve tasked the Eurasian Economic Commission to boost the work in all directions. I hope that already within this year we will be able to sign at least two agreements between the EEU and partner countries. Work in this direction will continue in the future,” he said.

The Armenian PM said the session was generally a success.

