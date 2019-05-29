Latvian parliament elects former judge Egils Levits president

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Parliament of Latvia elected former judge of the European Court of Justice Egils Levits as the Baltic country’s next president on May 29, Reuters reported.

Levits won the support of 61 lawmakers in the 100-seated parliament. He will serve four years starting on July 8, when incumbent president Raimonds Vejonis’ term comes to an end.

The president of Latvia has mostly ceremonial functions but can propose new bills and nominate candidates for prime minister. The president is appointed through the parliament votes rather than popular elections.