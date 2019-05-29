Armenian PM delivers speech at EEU summit

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated on May 29th in the 5th anniversary Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session at the Independence Palace in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev welcomed the Armenian PM and other EEU leaders at the Independence Palace, the PM’s Office said in a news release.

The Eurasian Economic Union leaders first held a narrow format meeting, followed by an expanded session.

As reported earlier, former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was honored at the event by being bestowed with the title of Honorary President of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Nazarbayev was also awarded with an order for contribution to the development of the EEU.

The Armenian PM delivered remarks at the session.

Pashinyan thanked Kazakhstan for the “excellent organization” of the summit and hospitality.

“I would like to also congratulate First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of receiving the title of Honorary President of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Nursultan Abishi, your role in the development of the Union is truly invaluable,” he said.

PM Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is interested in a maximally productive participation in the Union.

This article will be updated with the full transcript of the remarks soon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan