President Sarkissian hosts renowned French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 29 hosted renowned French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting President Sarkissian praised the fact that the singer frequently visits Armenia where her art is loved and appreciatd. “In the past the Armenia-Diaspora communication was also thanks to the people like you. People are familiar with your songs, and every time your and other talented Armenians’ visits to Armenia really become a great event”, the President said.

The meeting participants also touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora ties and agreed that although Armenians are spread around the world, but this fact also gives them an advantage to gather the experience of different countries and their collective potential for the development of the Homeland. “In each country Armenia has multiple, rather than one, Ambassadors because every Armenia is also the ambassador of his country and people. We are one nation and can do a lot together”, Armen Sarkissian added.

In her turn Rosy Armen said all Armenians around the world want to see Armenia powerful and prosperous. She introduced her upcoming programs, as well as talked about the importance of presenting the Armenian art and culture to the world.

The President touched upon his initiative on organizing concerts, exhibitions and other cultural events at the Presidential Palace, stating that it will continue and expressed readiness to host Rosy Armen on the sidelines of this initiative.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan