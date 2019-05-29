Nothing changed in agenda of Armenian PM’s working visit to Kazakhstan – spokesperson

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Nothing has changed in the agenda of working visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Kazakhstan, all scheduled meetings were held and are being held, PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the reports according to which Pashinyan is going to cancel his working visit in Kazakhstan.

“There is no such thing. All meetings scheduled with the agenda have taken place and the remainings are in process. At the moment the meeting of Pashinyan and the Armenian businessmen of Kazakhstan is underway. Various investment programs, business activity-related issues are being discussed”, he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. His spokesperson added that all agreements planned for the session have been reached, the documents have been signed. The next meeting will take place in Yerevan on October 1. After the session the Armenian PM and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan held a joint press conference.

The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is being held in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

