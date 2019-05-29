French Camp des Milles museum to be supplemented with materials on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Camp des Milles museum of France, located near the village of Les Milles, part of the commune of Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône), will be supplemented with materials about the Armenian Genocide.

On May 29 the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and the Council of the Bouches-du-Rhône department signed an agreement in Yerevan.

“There is an episode about Armenians in the exhibition in the Museum. Within the framework of this memorandum we will take actions to increase the number of our materials in this permanent exhibition. The materials will cover three directions – resistance and self-defense, violence against children and cultural genocide”, Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan said.

According to the agreement, the transfer and exhibition of the materials should be done within 2 years.

