Armenian President congratulates renowned American diplomat Henry Kissinger on 96th birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to famous American state figure, diplomat Henry Kissinger on his 96th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian President highly valued Kissinger’s great contribution to the development of world diplomacy. “You have done the utmost to make the world more secure and the world policy more predictable”, President Sarkissian said, once again reminding his invitation to visit Armenia.

The Armenian President wished Henry Kissinger good health and all the best.

Henry Kissinger has served as US Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977 and National Security Advisor under the presidential administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

