Armenia participates in UNWTO session in Croatia
YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ministry of Economic Development and Investments’ Tourism Committee President Susanna Safaryan and Vice President Alfred Kocharyan are taking part at the May 27-29 64th Meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization( UNWTO) Commission for Europe (CEU) in Zagreb, Croatia. A workshop on Growth, Innovation and Partnership is also taking place.
The UNWTO 2019-2021 action plan was discussed at the meeting. The session highlighted the directions which the organization will focus on: gastro-tourism, eno-tourism, rural tourism etc.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković welcomed the participants of the session.
Safaryan reached agreements with colleagues on establishing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the ministry said in a news release.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan