Kazakhstan’s 1st President Nursultan Nazarbayev named Honorary Chairman of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council made a decision during today’s meeting to grant the title of the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

“Today, during the narrow-format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, a decision was made to award the title of the Honorary Chairman of the Council to Nursultan Nazarbayev”, the spokesperson said.

The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicked off on May 29 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also taking part in the session.

