EAEU opens new opportunities for businesses and economies of member states – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which launched today in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks the Armenian PM said it’s a great honor for him to chair the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“I want to state that the Eurasian Economic Union is gradually developing by opening new opportunities for the businesses and economies of our countries”, he said.

Pashinyan added that the circle of the EAEU’s international partners is also expanding. “The free trade agreement with Iran will soon enter into force, information exchange contracts have already been signed with China, Vietnam, intensive talks are underway with Singapore, Egypt and Serbia. I hope these talks will lead to concrete results by opening new opportunities for the businesses and economies of our states”, the Armenian PM said.

He once again highlighted the role of first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the creation of this integration project. “25 years ago Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea of the Eurasian integration, and it turned into a reality 5 years ago. The Armenian government’s goal is to work on the future development of the Eurasian Economic Union, make it more effective and attractive for our international partners. I am confident that our decisions today will contribute to the development”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

