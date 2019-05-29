Armenian PM, Kazakh President discuss deepening economic cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev had a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of deepening bilateral economic partnership.

“Our countries have a lot in common. The Kazakh and Armenian companies are closely cooperating in many sectors. These ties need a boost to strengthen the trade and economic cooperation”, the Kazakh President said.

In his turn the Armenian PM expressed confidence that the Kazakh-Armenian economic cooperation will expand in the future.

“Economic ties between our countries strengthen, the trade turnover grows. But we still have a great potential for growth on this direction which is not utilized the way it needs. Our structures need to closely cooperate, also within the framework of EAEU”, Pashinyan said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan