Trump calls his trip to Japan as “very successful”

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump completed his visit to Japan.

“Back from Japan after a very successful trip. Big progress on MANY fronts. A great country with a wonderful leader in Prime Minister Abe!”, Trump said on Twitter.

On May 27 Trump met with Japan’s newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader to meet the new monarch of Japan.

The US President also met with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe during the visit.

