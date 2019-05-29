Artsakh President receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on May 28 OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and other accompanying officials in Stepanakert.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan as well as recent developments were on the discussion agenda, the Artsakh Presidential Office said in a news release.

President Sahakyan reaffirmed the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict settlement.