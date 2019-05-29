LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-05-19
LONDON, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1795.00, copper price stood at $5950.00, lead price stood at $1830.00, nickel price stood at $12200.00, tin price stood at $19245.00, zinc price stood at $2545.50, molybdenum price up by 0.42% to $26566.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
