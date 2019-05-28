Armenian PM meets with 1st President of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit on May 28 met with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Nur-Sultan, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Greeting the Armenian Prime Minister, Nursultan Nazarbayev stated, in part:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich, thank you for participating in the jubilee summit of the Eurasian Economic Union. There have never been any problems between Kazakhstan and Armenia, we have had good relations.

The Armenian Diaspora is a bridge between our two countries: the Armenians living here are Kazakhstan’s citizens. The bilateral trade turnover has grown recently, but it somewhat suffers due to bad logistics. We have a lot to exchange: we lack what you have, and vice versa. Therefore, efforts need to be made in that direction.

You may know that I took my decision following deep reflection. You will understand me better when you reach my age. On June 20, I would have been Kazakhstan’s leader for thirty years. In 1989, I was elected First Secretary of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan, and before that I was a government representative. That is why I used to work hard. I have seen a lot, and everyone knows me in Kazakhstan. We have done a lot to actually raise Kazakhstan’s credit and image during the years of independence. Before taking my decision, I just realized that it was time to seamlessly hand over the country’s leadership.



At the same time, I continue to work. Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has worked with me for 30 years. I know him very well; he is an educated person and boasts long experience in public affairs. I am confident that our relations with Armenia will be as good as they used to be before.”

Thankful for the warm welcome, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: “Thank you, Noursultan Abishevich. Of course, I am glad to see you and visit your country and the capital city you have built.

You are a political leader who symbolizes an entire era. You mentioned that you were the leader of Kazakhstan in Soviet times. You were one of the first leaders who signed the Belovezh Accords, after which you took part in the CIS formation. Then you actively participated in the establishment of the CSTO.

Armenia is a member of the CIS and CSTO. Everyone knows that you were the first to set forth the idea of Eurasian integration. This year marks the 25th anniversary of that landmark event and the 5th anniversary of the EAEU Treaty. We are excited about the developments taking place in Kazakhstan and closely follow the political changes you have initiated.

We are convinced that what you initiated is in the best interest of Kazakhstan and its people. Indeed, you continue to be the leader of the nation and the President of the Security Council. You will continue to play an active role in the EAEU, and tomorrow we will make a relevant decision. From the very outset, I defended this idea and I am confident that with the new President of Kazakhstan we will have the same warm and constructive relations.

Yes, our countries boast very good political relations. Unfortunately, our trade turnover still falls short of the ongoing political dialogue. I feel that now we have a chance to work in that direction as ever new opportunities are emerging in the 21st century.

It is important for our States, our peoples and governments to show the necessary political to build on the bilateral relations because we used to be in close touch in Soviet times and have actually participated in all joint projects in the post-Soviet area following the collapse of the USSR.

Great is your personal contribution to the warm relationship we entertain today. I do hope and I am confident that things will continue in this very spirit.”

Nikol Pashinyan and Nursultan Nazarbayev exchanged thoughts over the Armenian-Kazakh relations, touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process, stressing the importance of regional peace and stability.