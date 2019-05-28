Armenian PM arrives in Kazakhstan for Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan on a working visit on May 28th, the PM’s Office said.

The Armenian PM will participate in the May 29 regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

At the Nur-Sultan airport, the Armenian PM was greeted by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Information and Communication Dauren Abayev, Deputy FM Yermek Kosherbayev, Director of State Protocol Service Iskar Aysarin and Nur-Sultan Deputy Mayor Nurlan Nurkenov.

Pashinyan headed to the Presidential Office of Kazakhstan where a meeting with First President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected.

The Armenian PM will also meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kasim Zhomart Tokayev on May 29.

A visit to the Armenian Embassy is also scheduled, as well as a meeting with the local Armenian business community.

