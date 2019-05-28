President Sarkissian congratulates Ethiopia on National Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Ethiopia on its National Day through a letter sent to President Sahle-Work Zewde.

Ethiopia marks the Derg Downfall Day on May 28th, commemorating the 1991 end of the Derga junta.

In the letter, President Sarkissian told Zewde that relations beween Armenia and Ethiopia are developing in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

“The two peoples’ history of friendship spanning through millennia is a solid basis for further strengthening and deepening relations and cooperation between the two countries,” the President of Armenia said in the letter.

Sarkissian wished Zewde success, and to the people of Ethiopia – peace and welfare.

