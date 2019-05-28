Human Rights Watch founder Robert L. Bernstein dead at 96

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Publisher Robert L. Bernstein, the founder of the Human Rights Watch has died in New York City at the age of 96, his son confirmed to New York Times.

Bernstein died in hospital.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is an international non-governmental organization, headquartered in New York City, that conducts research and advocacy on human rights.

Bernstein led Random House, a major publishing house, from 1966 to 1990. He founded several human rights organizations since 1978, which eventually merged and became Human Rights Watch.

