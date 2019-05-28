President, PM visit Sardarapat Memorial to honor Republic Day

SARDARAPAT, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos Garegin II, government officials, foreign diplomats and lawmakers and numerous other visitors today honored the 101st anniversary of the First Armenian Republic in a ceremony at the Sardarapat Memorial.

The officials laid a wreath in tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes of the Sardarapat Battle. The Catholicos then delivered a prayer.

Then the president and the prime minister, accompanied by other officials, participated in the inauguration of a memorial to Aram Manukyan, the statesman and founder of the First Armenian Republic. The monument was opened in honor of Manukyan’s 140th anniversary of birth.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan