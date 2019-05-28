Lithuanian president congratulates Armenia on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the Armenian nation on Republic Day.

“The President wished that consistently developed and open cooperation on bilateral level as well as at the EU level did not lose the momentum and opened many more opportunities for our countries to achieve shared objectives and implement beneficial business, trade, culture, science and other relevant projects for the people of Lithuania and Armenia”, Grybauskaitė’s office said in a news release.

President Grybauskaitė wished Armenia continued prosperity, success and unity.

On May 28th, Armenia celebrates Republic Day, a holiday marking the established of the First Armenian Republic in 1918.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan