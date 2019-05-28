Armenian FM receives candidate for CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on May 27 Stanislav Zas, the Secretary of Security Council of Belarus, who is the candidate for Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Zas is nominated to serve in the position for a three-year term.

The CSTO chief’s office became vacant since November 2018, when Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, an Armenian general, was dismissed by the organization following Yerevan’s initiation of criminal proceedings against him in a case concerning the 2008 post-election unrest. In 2008, Khachaturov was commanding the Yerevan garrison of the military.

During the meeting with Zas, the Armenian FM emphasized the importance of the CSTO for Armenia’s security system. Speaking about Armenia’s priorities within the Organization, Mnatsakanyan underscored the significance of continuously increasing the effectiveness of the CSTO through close cooperation between member countries.

Mnatsakanyan noted that during the latest CSTO Foreign Ministerial meeting in Bishkek it was possible to reach an agreement both in terms of nominating a candidate for Secretary General and his term in office, as well as the timeframes for carrying out work in the direction of creating a legal framework for the event of suspending the duties prematurely.

Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the Organization’s Secretary General must be guided by the fundamental documents of the CSTO, common interests and political line of all member countries.

Zas thanked for nominating his candidacy for the approval to the Council and assured that in case of being appointed he will proceed from the positions of protecting the security interests of all CSTO member states.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan