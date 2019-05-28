Artsakh’s President congratulates Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release) On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Day of the First Armenian Republic.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots, On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my most heartfelt congratulations on the Day of the First Armenian Republic. Today is a special day for all Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, residing both in the Motherland and beyond its borders. It is hard to imagine what would have happened to our people if the First Armenian Republic had not been established in 1918, if our grandfathers had not heroically stood up against the enemy and had not carved the glorious victories of Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Gharakilisa.

Those victories seemed incredible and inconceivable to many, but not to us. The Armenian people, who had just witnessed the genocide, had lost their homeland and native soil, had no alternative but to straighten their bent back and continue the centuries-old path, continue with dignity and with a stance inherent to the Armenian. This was also the case during the Artsakh liberation war when the whole Armenian people consolidated and prevented another genocide, united and continued the series of the May victories, liberated the ancient fortress-town Shoushi, defended and developed the land of the forefathers.

Today it is our duty to put concerted efforts into further strengthening the independent Armenian statehood, developing our Motherland, keeping our Trinity unshakable. I once again congratulate our whole people on this most significant holiday and wish peace, greatest success, new victories and achievements.”