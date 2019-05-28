Armenia, Diaspora around the globe celebrate First Republic centennial

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Today, Armenia and Armenians around the globe are celebrating the centennial anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the Battle of Sardarapat. May 28 is celebrated as Republic Day in the Armenian calendar.

Numerous events and programs such as cultural and public performances, are expected to take place nationwide. Celebrations will take place in Artsakh as well.

Government officials will pay a visit to the Sardarapat Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for independence and freedom.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence, which was lost nearly 9 centuries earlier, with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The entire people, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and saved Armenia from total destruction.

On May 28, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in Tbilisi, the Armenian National Council declared the Republic of Armenia.

The first Prime Minister of the First Armenian Republic was Hovhannes Kajaznuni, and the last – Simon Vratsyan.

The short-lived First Republic of Armenia was subsequently invaded by the Red Army in 1920 and later the country became part of the USSR.