PM Pashinyan receives OSCE MG Co-chairs

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation; Stéphane Visconti of France; and Mr. Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, including issues referring to the establishment of atmosphere of peace. In this context the sides highlighted the implementation of the Vienna summit agreements, emphasizing the necessity to strengthen the ceasefire regime abd avoiding actions that can escalate the situation. PM Pashinyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs also referred to the opportunities of taking steps in the humanitarian direction, as well as for establishing contact between the peoples.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan