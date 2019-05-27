Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-chairs refer to Artsakh’s full involvement in peace talks

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation; Stéphane Visconti of France; and Mr. Andrew Schofer of the United States of America on May 27, who are in Armenia on a regular regional visit. Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting the sides discussed the results of the Vienna meeting and the Moscow meeting of the foreign ministers. The sides also referred to the issue of the full involvement of Artsakh in the negotiation process, establishment of favorable condition for peace talks, humanitarian cooperation and establishment of contact between peoples.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the upcoming steps of the Co-chairs, including the upcoming meeting between the foreign ministers.

In the sidelines of the regional visit the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will also have meetings with the leadership of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan